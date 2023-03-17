The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

