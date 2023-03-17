The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

