The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.71. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 22,315 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $520,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

