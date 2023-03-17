The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 32,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $176,555 in the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

