The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $90.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE:JBL opened at $78.37 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

