The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Invesco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

