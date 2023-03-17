The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.09. 4,390,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,600. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its 200 day moving average is $346.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

