The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $470.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $315.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,343,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

