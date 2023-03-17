The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.11

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.11 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 131.25 ($1.60). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.44), with a volume of 281,916 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday.
The Gym Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gym Group
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.