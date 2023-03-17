The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

