The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
BATRK opened at $32.53 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
