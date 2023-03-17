The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK opened at $32.53 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

