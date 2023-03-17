The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,160.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

