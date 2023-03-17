The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.38

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.46. The New Ireland Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

