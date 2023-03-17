The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lessened by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.7 %

PNC traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 1,350,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,482. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.