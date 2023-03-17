The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities downgraded The Sage Group to an “add” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($10.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.78) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 777 ($9.47).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

LON SGE traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 733.60 ($8.94). The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,934.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 823 ($10.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Sage Group

The Sage Group Company Profile

In other The Sage Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £78,300 ($95,429.62). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.