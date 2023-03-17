The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after buying an additional 754,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after buying an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.