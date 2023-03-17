Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE THR opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other Thermon Group news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $3,914,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 237,624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

