Thomas Hill Purchases 83,339 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Thomas Hill bought 83,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,667.12 ($8,125.68).

Thomas Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Thomas Hill bought 48,560 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,399.20 ($4,142.84).

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

HUM opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The firm has a market cap of £33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hummingbird Resources

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.