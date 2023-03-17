Thomasville National Bank Acquires 1,109 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $124.97 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

