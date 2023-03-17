Thomasville National Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $107.72. 10,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

