Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,335 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE K opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

