Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $65,611,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.26. 142,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

