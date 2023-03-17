Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,954 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

