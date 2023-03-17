Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 3% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $164.47 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00364187 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,053.76 or 0.26470379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01243866 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $345.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.