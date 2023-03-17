Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

