Timken (NYSE:TKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

