Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITNGet Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 19.5 %

TITN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

