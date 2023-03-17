Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

TITN opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

