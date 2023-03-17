Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 9.4%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 141,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 282,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Titan Medical Trading Down 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

