TL Private Wealth Has $2.04 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,645 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.2% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

