TL Private Wealth Sells 4,044 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

TL Private Wealth lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

