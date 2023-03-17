Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

