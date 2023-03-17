Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.69 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $337.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.