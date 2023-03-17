Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $30,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health stock opened at $468.50 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.71. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

