Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average is $224.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

