Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEE opened at $76.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

