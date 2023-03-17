Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 531 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,521,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

