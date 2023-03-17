Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.27. 682,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

