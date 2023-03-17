Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and approximately $31.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00009301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00205411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,322.05 or 1.00057390 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.46062254 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $29,155,380.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

