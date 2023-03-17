TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.08.

TPI Composites Price Performance

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 202,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,459,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 252,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

