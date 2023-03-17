Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harley-Davidson Put Options (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,406 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average daily volume of 3,508 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

