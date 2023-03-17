Traeger’s (COOK) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

COOK opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 134.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Traeger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

