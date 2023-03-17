Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.21 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

