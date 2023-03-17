Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,011,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,462,829 shares.The stock last traded at $167.86 and had previously closed at $172.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

