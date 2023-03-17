Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

