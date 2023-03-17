Tribe Price Reaches $0.27 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Tribe has a total market cap of $121.01 million and $513,011.64 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars.

