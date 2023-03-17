Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after buying an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

