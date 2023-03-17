Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
