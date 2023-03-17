Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 399,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $38.31 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $989.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

