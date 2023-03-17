Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.01 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

