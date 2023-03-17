Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 916 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

BAC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

