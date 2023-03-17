Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $29.80 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 11.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $29,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.01 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $125.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

